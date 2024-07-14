CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 433.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 63,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 51,977 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, McCarthy & Cox purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,409,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.79. 12,111,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,179,806. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.82.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

