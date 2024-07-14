CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.22. 1,912,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.16.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

