CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 1.2% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.58. 200,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $55.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.60.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.