CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $131,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 132.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 37.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in PepsiCo by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 634,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,827,000 after acquiring an additional 75,236 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 53,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.27.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.5 %

PEP traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.38. 6,677,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,994,207. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $192.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.