CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 144 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 689,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,984,000 after buying an additional 29,034 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 230,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 34,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 340,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 55,744 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,009,381 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average is $72.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

