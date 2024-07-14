CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 231 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.29. 1,017,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,291. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.20. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $169.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

