CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 3,220 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 327,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 82,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Stock Up 0.6 %

HBI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.16. 6,760,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,187,032. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.59. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hanesbrands

About Hanesbrands

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.