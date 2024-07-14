Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Get Carvana alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CVNA

Carvana Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $136.24 on Friday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $140.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average of $83.64.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Research analysts expect that Carvana will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $4,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,293,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $4,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,293,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $7,043,443.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,150,427.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,173,946 shares of company stock worth $246,635,306 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carvana by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,603 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carvana by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,893 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,285,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.