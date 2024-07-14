Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.45% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

