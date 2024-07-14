Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Casella Waste Systems worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 484.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWST stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.99. 368,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.23, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.35. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $104.78.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

