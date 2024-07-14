CashBackPro Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $10.88 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and $83,166.67 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 65.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009204 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,109.65 or 0.99999397 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00067513 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.1263884 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $97,921.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

