Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.0% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,353,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,296,641,000 after acquiring an additional 129,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,029,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,583,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96,479 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,145,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $1,660,560,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.59. 2,451,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,053. The company has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.16 and a 200 day moving average of $332.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

