CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.50. 939,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW has a 1-year low of $184.99 and a 1-year high of $263.37.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

