Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.70.

NYSE FUN opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.53. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $58.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,439 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after acquiring an additional 539,352 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,329,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

