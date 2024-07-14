Celer Network Market Capitalization Tops $106.83 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $106.83 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

