Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Cut to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$11.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.29.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

CG stock opened at C$9.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.07 and a 1-year high of C$10.25. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of C$412.37 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.887963 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,330.65. Insiders have acquired 11,012 shares of company stock worth $105,101 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.