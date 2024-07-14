Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Century Next Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CTUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Century Next Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTUY remained flat at $32.75 during midday trading on Friday. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513. Century Next Financial has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89.

Century Next Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

Century Next Financial Company Profile

Century Next Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for the Century Next Bank that provides various banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers savings account products; checking accounts and services; personal, mortgage, reverse mortgage, construction, and business loans; home equity and business lines of credit; refinancing; and commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as loans secured by real estate.

