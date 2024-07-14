Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Update

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 530,400 shares, a growth of 100.5% from the June 15th total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $5.50) on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHMI

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CHMI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.79. 92,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,740. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.