Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 119.2% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.39. 47,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,311. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.20.
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 65.92% and a return on equity of 54.55%.
About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust
Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.
