China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Up 35.0% in June

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 678,800 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 502,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Conch Venture Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCVTF remained flat at 0.78 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.76. China Conch Venture has a fifty-two week low of 0.78 and a fifty-two week high of 0.78.

China Conch Venture Company Profile

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

