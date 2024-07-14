Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $286.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $266.00 to $286.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $267.65.

NYSE CB opened at $258.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.99. Chubb has a twelve month low of $186.52 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 20.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.7% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

