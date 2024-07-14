CIBC Boosts Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $12.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $8.15 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,226,824 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

