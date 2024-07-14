CIBC Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $80.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 593.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,608,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,231 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 70.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 498,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,134 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

