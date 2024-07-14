CIBC Increases Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target to C$1.50

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ORE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Ventum Financial boosted their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

CVE ORE opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.25. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70. The stock has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.32 million. On average, analysts forecast that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Orezone Gold

In other Orezone Gold news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,940.00. Insiders bought 166,000 shares of company stock worth $128,601 in the last ninety days.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

