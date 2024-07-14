CIBC Raises Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$54.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 price objective on Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.67.

Altus Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$54.39 on Wednesday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$35.29 and a 12 month high of C$55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.52. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 201.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). Altus Group had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of C$199.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$198.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.9806823 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

