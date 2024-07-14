CIBC Raises Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$14.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE DPM opened at C$12.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$7.79 and a 12 month high of C$12.33.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 37.12%. The company had revenue of C$166.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.428934 earnings per share for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Insider Activity at Dundee Precious Metals

In related news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 6,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total value of C$68,310.30. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Navin Dyal purchased 15,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.70 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 6,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$68,310.30. Insiders sold 62,181 shares of company stock valued at $683,972 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

