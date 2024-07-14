CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CGAU

Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $305.88 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 348,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.