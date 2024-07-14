CIBC Trims i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Target Price to $3.50

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $4.25 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

i-80 Gold Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of IAUX opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $348.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.42. i-80 Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 115.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that i-80 Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in i-80 Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in i-80 Gold by 271.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

