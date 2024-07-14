Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.70.

CNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Mkm upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cinemark

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Cinemark Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Cinemark by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $240,000.

NYSE:CNK opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.