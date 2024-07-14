Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNK. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 92,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.60. 3,204,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,219. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Mkm upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

