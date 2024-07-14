Citigroup Raises TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Price Target to $32.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.08.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 1.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 73.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.