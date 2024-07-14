Citigroup Trims Masco (NYSE:MAS) Target Price to $66.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $70.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. Masco has a 12-month low of $47.66 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.79.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Masco will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,144,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,363,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after buying an additional 721,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,391,000 after buying an additional 551,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

