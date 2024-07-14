ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,939 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 143,766.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 639.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 61,309 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $709,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.03. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,430 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,337 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.