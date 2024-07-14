ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APAM. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $737,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 150,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

NYSE APAM traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.81. The stock had a trading volume of 689,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,236. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $46.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.39%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

