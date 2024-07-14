ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 36,144 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 27,803.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,274 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,144 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,249. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

