ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 118,372.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 404.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, CEO Lorie Tekorius sold 9,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $501,384.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,783,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,425.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,896 shares of company stock worth $1,404,005 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

GBX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.45. 397,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.64. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

