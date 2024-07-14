ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,595 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 76.0% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 29,065 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 403.3% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,579 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $317,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,266.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $162,942.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,999,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $317,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,266.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,253 shares of company stock worth $5,630,212. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOST. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Baird R W lowered shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.05.

NYSE:TOST traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,277,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,639,309. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Toast’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

