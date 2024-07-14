ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 140.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,261 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 95,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth $846,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 40.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 8.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 91,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 605,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,049. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. Research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACI Worldwide news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $355,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACIW shares. StockNews.com upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

