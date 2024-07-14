ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 87,257 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of American Superconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $1,419,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,526,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,134,000 after buying an additional 440,271 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 459.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 116,786 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $806,108.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,122,845.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,122,845.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,333 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Superconductor Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AMSC stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.80. 1,705,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,914. American Superconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMSC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMSC

About American Superconductor

(Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.