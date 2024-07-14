ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 65,945.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,221 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 30,760,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,358,680. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.94, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $834,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,375,179 shares of company stock worth $240,025,973 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

