ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,050 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,120,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 857,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,574,000 after acquiring an additional 529,309 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after acquiring an additional 316,172 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,169.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 299,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,674,000 after acquiring an additional 289,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 405,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,623,000 after acquiring an additional 270,745 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Qorvo Price Performance

Qorvo stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -168.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $125.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.26.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

