ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 361 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Frontdoor worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Frontdoor by 9,892.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000.

Shares of FTDR stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 602,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,116. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

