Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLNE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

CLNE stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.15. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $103.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.63 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

