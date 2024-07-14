ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.94

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.80. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 61,083 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLIR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 186.63% and a negative return on equity of 85.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ClearSign Technologies

In other ClearSign Technologies news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 3,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $3,048,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,539,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,681,269.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

