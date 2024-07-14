Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of CWEN opened at $26.17 on Friday. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $28.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.25. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

