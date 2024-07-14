Clifford Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 2,389.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,109 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,056 shares during the quarter. Glacier Bancorp makes up 3.2% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Glacier Bancorp worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,239,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,847,000 after buying an additional 821,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,617,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,200,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,622,000 after purchasing an additional 666,478 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5,065.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 586,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,228,000 after purchasing an additional 575,008 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,822,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,326,000 after purchasing an additional 566,513 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GBCI stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.40. 720,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,773. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $196.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.43%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Articles

