Clifford Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up 2.6% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 12,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.
Insider Transactions at Schlumberger
In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total value of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,897.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Schlumberger Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.42. 6,584,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,344,238. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.
Schlumberger Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
