Clifford Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $534,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,610,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $506,399,000 after acquiring an additional 205,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

DLB traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,627. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.54. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $364.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 61.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dolby Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.