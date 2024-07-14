Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $13.83 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up 3.6% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $13,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,250,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,103. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.