Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $13 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. RTX comprises 3.4% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.28. 6,003,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,723,965. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

